A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Fire Brigade truck in 1950. The truck is parked outside what is currently the Kelowna Fire Department Station #2 located at 1616 Water St. This fire hall was constructed in 1924, replacing the first wood-built fire hall that had been erected on the present site in 1906. The new brick building had three truck bays and a tall hose tower. Living quarters upstairs were occupied by some of the bachelor volunteer firemen, who lived there rent-free in return for being quickly available. The photo was posted on the Old Kelowna Facebook page by Jan Braden. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

