A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of a plane on the beach just north of Kelowna’s City Park in 1912.

Flying in and out of the city was not as easy 100 years ago as it is today. In 1912 you could soar the skies in a Curtiss Hydroplane such as the one pictured here.

This plane was owned by O. Sandusky.

Capital News reader “Wild and Woolley Wayne” submitted the photo.

