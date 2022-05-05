This historic photo is of a plane on the beach just north of Kelowna's City Park in 1912. Flying in and out of the city was not as easy 100 years ago as it is today. In 1912 you could soar the skies in a Curtiss Hydroplane such as the one pictured here. This plane was owned by O. Sandusky. Capital News reader “Wild and Woolley Wayne” submitted the photo. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Taking off from a Kelowna beach

This historic photo is of a plane on the beach just north of Kelowna’s City Park in 1912.

Flying in and out of the city was not as easy 100 years ago as it is today. In 1912 you could soar the skies in a Curtiss Hydroplane such as the one pictured here.

This plane was owned by O. Sandusky.

Capital News reader “Wild and Woolley Wayne” submitted the photo.

