A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of flooding in Kelowna’s City Park.

Taken in 1928 this photo shows that flooding was a regular occurrence. This Ribelin Photo of a car making its way through the park shows how far the water came that year.

The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

