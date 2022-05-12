This historic photo is of flooding in Kelowna's City Park. Taken in 1928 this photo shows that flooding was a regular occurrence. This Ribelin Photo of a car making its way through the park shows how far the water came that year. The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Flooding at City Park

This historic photo is of flooding in Kelowna’s City Park.

Taken in 1928 this photo shows that flooding was a regular occurrence. This Ribelin Photo of a car making its way through the park shows how far the water came that year.

The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
KCR: Volunteers witness everyday kindness

Just Posted

Mount Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna. (File photo)
Shooting threat made against West Kelowna high school under investigation

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird

(Jacob Brett/Contributed)
Okanagan Rail Trail access point to close while upgrades are installed

The Snowbirds soared over Kelowna on a beautiful, sunny day (Canadian Forces Snowbirds/Capt. Gabriel Ferris)
Snowbirds soar under Kelowna sun