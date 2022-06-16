A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is from sometime around 1910.

Wagons and horses are pictured, lined up to drop of their loads of produce at Occidental Canners Ltd. on Ellis Street, one of the many packing houses in old Kelowna.

The image is from a City of Kelowna document for a Heritage Alteration Permit for roof signage for the Laurel Packinghouse.

