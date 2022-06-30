A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is from July 1935.

July appeared to be more damp than this past June in Kelowna as Burne Avenue filled with enough water that children were up to their knees when they played in the streets.

This photo was sent in by Capital News reader Wild Wooley Wayne.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna