This historic photo is from July 1935. July appeared to be more damp than this past June in Kelowna as Burne Avenue filled with enough water that children were up to their knees when they played in the streets. This photo was sent in by Capital News reader Wild Wooley Wayne. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

July 1935

This historic photo is from July 1935.

July appeared to be more damp than this past June in Kelowna as Burne Avenue filled with enough water that children were up to their knees when they played in the streets.

This photo was sent in by Capital News reader Wild Wooley Wayne.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

historyKelowna

Previous story
KCR: Art Lab seeks Creatives

Just Posted

(Photo - City of Kelowna/Contributed)
Roller Nights coming to Kelowna’s Stuart Park

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ravens and crows, and the snow

Tom Dyas announced his candidacy for mayor of Kelowna in a campaign kick-off event in Rutland on Wednesday evening. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Dyas first to declare Kelowna mayoral run

(Photo - Contributed)
Magnificent Big Top circus to take over Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

Pop-up banner image ×