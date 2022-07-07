This historic photo is from the 1950s of two children fishing in Okangan Lake near the foot of Bernard Avenue. In the background, the Ogopogo, Beach Tea Room, Scotty Angus's store and the old Museum building can be seen. The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Fishing in Okanagan Lake

This historic photo is from the 1950s of two children fishing in Okangan Lake near the foot of Bernard Avenue.

In the background, the Ogopogo, Beach Tea Room, Scotty Angus’s store and the old Museum building can be seen.

The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

If you have photos of Kelowna's historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

