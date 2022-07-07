A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is from the 1950s of two children fishing in Okangan Lake near the foot of Bernard Avenue.

In the background, the Ogopogo, Beach Tea Room, Scotty Angus’s store and the old Museum building can be seen.

The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

