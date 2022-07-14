A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Hot Sands Beach circa 1910 .

The white building in the center background is at the foot of Bernard Avenue , where the sails are now.

Capital News reader “Wild and Woolley Wayne” submitted the photo and said, he thinks the steam boat is the SS Sicamous.

If you have photos of Kelowna's historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

