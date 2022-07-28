This historic photo from 1914 is of Archie Edwards displaying the form that saw him win the B.C. Diving Championships that year. Edwards scored 295 of a possible 400 points. He was also the caretaker of the Aquatic Centre in 1910, 1912 and 1915. Capital News reader “Wild and Woolley Wayne” submitted the photo and added he remembers swimming in that exact location in the summer of 1969, when he was 12-years-old. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Diving into 1914

This historic photo from 1914 is of Archie Edwards displaying the form that saw him win the B.C. Diving Championships that year.

Edwards scored 295 of a possible 400 points. He was also the caretaker of the Aquatic Centre in 1910, 1912 and 1915.

Capital News reader “Wild and Woolley Wayne” submitted the photo and added he remembers swimming in that exact location in the summer of 1969, when he was 12-years-old.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

