A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of prime lakefront property of the past, which was much easier to obtain when the Lequime Warehouse was standing. The warehouse was built in 1904. Lequime’s Store was Kelowna’s first dressed-stone building and is its oldest surviving commercial building.

If the warehouse still stood today it would be located near City Park.

This photo was contributed by Captial Newsreader “Wild and Wooley Wayne.”

