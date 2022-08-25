This historic photo was taken about 1968 and is part of the Ribelin collection. The picture shows the Regatta building still in place at City Park and the tugboat ward located on the far left. According to avid Capital News reader 'Wild and Wooley Wayne', this photo drew some scrutiny at the time as it revealed changes to the city that had occurred over the prior 25 years. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

A 1968 view of the waterfront

This historic photo was taken about 1968 and is part of the Ribelin collection.

The picture shows the Regatta building still in place at City Park and the tugboat ward located on the far left.

According to avid Capital News reader ‘Wild and Wooley Wayne’, this photo drew some scrutiny at the time as it revealed changes to the city that had occurred over the prior 25 years.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

history

