This historic photo is of the Kelowna Community Theatre, taken in 1962.

Rebecca Leboe, with the Kelowna Community Theatre, explains that this year the theatre is celebrating its 60th birthday.

A celebration will be held at the theatre on Sept. 13.

The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

