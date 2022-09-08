This historic photo is of Bernard Avenue from 1905, with the old Palace Hotel on the left, which later became the Royal Anne Hotel. The Lequime Brothers and Co.on the right corner was a hardware and dry goods store which housed Kelowna’s first school upstairs. Bernard was named after Bernard Lequime. This photo was contributed by Captial Newsreader “Wild and Wooley Wayne.” If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Bernard Avenue 1905

