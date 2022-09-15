A look back at Kelowna’s past

This historic photo is of Rutland High School, circa 1952. Very few kids got a ride to school back then. Bus, walk or ride your bike.

In 1972, Rutland High School became Rutland Junior Secondary, hosting grades 8 to 10, with the senior school going in next door.

The photo was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.

