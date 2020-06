Check out this historic photo of Kelowna from the early 1900s

Herb Tanaka recently shared several photos, that belonged to his mother, of historical Kelowna.

The photos taken in the early 1900’s were posted to the Facebook group Old Kelowna.

Some of the photos were actually post card images of Bernard Avenue, Central Elementary School on Richter Street and the enterance to City Park.

