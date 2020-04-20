A new partnership will give exposure to local causes and community groups

Black Press Media and tech company Do Some Good come together in a new partnership

Black Press Media is proud to announce a partnership with Kelowna based technology company Do Some Good.

The partnership will result in increased reach and exposure for local causes and community groups and recognize the people and businesses who make an impact in their local communities.

Black Press cares about the communities we operate in. We want to spotlight all the good happening in our communities and we want to help as many local causes and community groups as we can. Our partnership with Do Some Good is a way to bring more support to local causes, recognize people and businesses that give back in their community and allow our employees to be more engaged in the communities they work in.

We are very excited about our partnership with Do Some Good, a home grown B.C. technology platform.

The partnership will first roll out from Princeton to Golden, with plans for expansion to the balance of Black Press publications throughout B.C. and Alberta. The mission of the partnership is to leverage the power of technology to create stronger communities.

Samantha Williams CEO of Do Some Good, said her team is excited about the partnership with Black press.

“Whether you’re an individual, community group, non profit or business, the Do Some Good platform and mobile app is a hub where you can share good stories, find volunteer positions, support local causes, create and manage community events, and do so much more. These connections matter now more than ever.”

Visit https://dosomegood.ca/ to start sharing your good stories and to support your local community.

