The Christmas tree at Rutland Centennial Park was lit up at a community event on Nov. 27, 2022 (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A snowy good time at Kelowna’s Rutland Winter Light Up

Organizers estimate 3,000 people attended throughout the day

The cold didn’t stop the fun in Kelowna this weekend.

An estimated 3,000 people came out to the Rutland Winter Light Up at Rutland Centennial Park on Sunday (Nov. 27).

Even the snow showed up, starting to fall around 4 p.m. while the Rutland Senior Secondary choir sang traditional Christmas music.

The day was filled with vendors, music, games, and snacks before the large holiday tree was ignited in all its glory at 4:30 p.m.

The jolly man in red was also in attendance to take pictures with the kids and collect all the letters to Santa.

The light-up countdown was hosted by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, alongside Kelowna councillor Loyal Wooldridge and MLA Renee Merrifield.

READ MORE: Inaugural Family Winter Fest takes place in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Christmas treeKelownaWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returns in Kelowna
Next story
Make way for Christmas: Santa Bus returning to Kelowna for 20th year

Just Posted

The Shoebox Project fills boxes with essentials and small gifts to give to women experiencing homelessness in the local community. (The Shoebox Project)
Shoebox Project supports Kelowna’s women in shelters for second year

Drugs and cash were seized at a Nov. 26, 2022 traffic stop in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)
Meth, cocaine, heroin and more seized in Kelowna traffic stop

The Santa Bus is returning to Kelowna for its 20th year from Dec. 4 to 10 (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Make way for Christmas: Santa Bus returning to Kelowna for 20th year

The RCMP CounterAttack campaign begins in December and will continue into January. (Metro Creative/Submitted)
More check stops coming to Kelowna roads as holiday season approaches

Pop-up banner image