Triple O’s hosts their nineth annual KidSport Day fundraiser

Triple O’s ninth annual KidSport Day fundraiser takes place at 41 participating restaurants on Friday, Sept. 28. The province-wide initiative helps financially under-privileged kids learn teamwork skills and build self-confidence through team sports. Donations cover annual registration fees, and all funds raised go back to kids in their community.

On KidSport Day, Triple O’s will donate a loonie from the sale of every combo – including breakfast combos – to KidSport chapters across B.C., so support stays in local cities and towns. Guests can also make donations at Triple O’s restaurants leading up to the big day. Good sports who donate $1 or more in participating restaurants can write their name on a yellow jersey donation badge proudly hung in their local restaurant. Donations are accepted both in-restaurant, when visiting a Triple O’s drive-thru, and on a donation page at TripleOs.com.

Joining the game this year is Triple O’s all-new Stadium Burger, an inspired mash-up of two popular sports game classics: a hot dog and a hamburger. Sure to be a star player, it’s a combination of Triple O’s award-winning burger with a 100 per cent fresh Canadian beef patty that’s topped with two slices of cheese, grilled onions, two pickles, and an all-beef hot dog. Plus, yellow mustard and famous Secret Triple “O” Sauce. Until Oct. 28, guests can show their team spirit when they enjoy the Stadium Burger combo, since $1 will go towards KidSport to provide kids in that community the opportunity to play organized sports.

“Triple O’s guests have an impressive track record of teaming up to help kids in need get in the game,” said Triple O’s and White Spot president Warren Erhart. “On Sept. 28, I encourage everyone to enjoy a Stadium Burger combo or any other combo at a participating Triple O’s. You’ll be doing your part to help keep local kids in the game.”

Since the fundraiser started, Triple O’s has raised $350,000 and helped 875 kids. This year, Triple O’s is aiming to help 250 local kids in need, and raise over $100,000. Every $400 raised provides one B.C. child the opportunity to play team sports for a full year.

“Triple O’s continues to chalk up wins in support of KidSport through their annual KidSport Day fundraiser,” said Pete Quevillon, director of KidSport BC.“Every child should have the opportunity to play on a team, and Triple O’s helps bring that vision to life. On Sept. 28, head to your neighbourhood Triple O’s and enjoy a post-game meal. You’ll support local kids, so everybody wins.”

You can also get involved on Facebook and Instagram on Sept. 28. Just answer the question: “What was your favourite sport growing up?” Comment with the emoji that best represents your favourite sport, and Triple O’s will donate $1 for each comment up to $2,000.

