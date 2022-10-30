A woofing good time in Kelowna at Unleashed Brewing’s Spooktacular Dog Parade

Dozens of dogs proudly paraded down Clement Ave in Kelowna for the first Unleashed Brewing Spooktacular Dog Parade Oct. 30, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Alice, the white rabbit, and the Mad Hatter strut their stuff at the first Unleashed Brewing Spooktacular Dog Parade Oct. 30, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Not everyone was paw-leased about the first Unleashed Brewing Spooktacular Dog Parade Oct. 30, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Dozens of dogs proudly paraded down Clement Ave in Kelowna for the first Unleashed Brewing Spooktacular Dog Parade Oct. 30, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Dozens of dogs proudly paraded down Clement Ave in Kelowna for the first Unleashed Brewing Spooktacular Dog Parade Oct. 30, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Dozens of dogs proudly paraded down Clement Ave in Kelowna for the first Unleashed Brewing Spooktacular Dog Parade Oct. 30, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

It was nothing but wagging tales at Kelowna’s Unleashed Brewing on Sunday (Oct. 30) for its first Spooktacular Dog Parade.

Paws hit the pavement at 2 p.m. for a short parade walk down Clement Ave.

Spokesperson Shantel Hordos called the parade a dream come true.

“It’s blowing my mind in very good ways.”

Hordos said seeing such a great turn out for the first parade means it will likely be an annual event.

The event was also a fundraiser.

“A dollar for every beer flight sold and a dollar from the Salty Walts bone broth – it’s like a beer for your dogs – that’s being donated to Paws it Forward. They also have some adoptable dogs that are here too.”

Unleashed Brewing is the first brewery in B.C. to allow dogs in the taproom.

