Adaptive Amazing Race comes to the Okanagan

On August 20 and 25, CRIS will host the race, a spin on the hit TV show

A local non-profit is bringing a beloved competition to Kelowna and Vernon residents with disabilities.

On August 20 in Kelowna and August 25 in Vernon, the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) is hosting the Adaptive Amazing Race to raise funds to support people with disabilities.

CRIS takes inspiration from the hit show The Amazing Race Canda where teams travel the world, completing physical and mental challenges that push them to their limits. However, this event will be accessible for everyone, no matter your ability.

Participants will get into teams of five and take on a course full of challenges designed to build connections within your team.

There are many ways to get involved including donating to participating teams, donating prizes or registering your team to compete in the race.

To sponsor a team or sign up, visit trellis.org/adaptive-amazing-race-9

