Advocacy Canada pleased by Kelowna mayor’s support

2SLGBTQIA+ communities in the Central Okanagan have expressed concerns of hate at their events

Advocacy Canada is happy to have support from the City of Kelowna.

Last week, organizations representing the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in the Central Okanagan came out expressing their concerns over what they say are “increased mobilizations by anti-trans and anti-2SLGBTQIA+ actors” over the past year.

Including in the organizations and people that expressed their concerns were Advocacy Canada, the Kelowna Pride Society, three Central Okanagan School Board trustees, and more. The provided many examples of hate and abusiveness at some events over the last year.

Because of these concerns, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and the City of Kelowna responded to the organizations by saying “The City of Kelowna believes in an inclusive and diverse community where everyone is safe. We will not tolerate hate, intimidation or violence for any reason including against trans and 2SLGBTQIA+ people.”

On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Advocacy Canada released a statement, saying their pleased to have the mayor’s support.

“We feel this is a very positive message to our community and the public, and it is important to note the statement includes the words hate, intimidation, and violence as these are the tactics being used against us. This leads to an unsafe environment for all citizens,” said Advocacy Canada’s Wilbur Turner. “Having this statement from the mayor and the city sends a clear message these actions are not acceptable in a society that values diversity and inclusion. This stand adds to the growing solidarity denouncing hate that is being demonstrated by allies who are leaders in local businesses, community organizations, elected officials, and concerned individuals.”

READ MORE: Show ‘snow mercy’ when voting on the name of Kelowna’s new snowblower

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaKelownaLGBTQOkanagantransgenderTransgender-inclusive