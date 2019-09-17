‘Alice’ the Doberman needs a home

The BC SPCA is looking for the perfect foster home candidate

Alice patiently waiting in her kennel for her knee surgery. (BC SPCA Kelowna)

What is chocolate brown, cuddly and needs a long-term foster home?

Alice, a precious purebred Doberman.

The BC SPCA is hoping to find an experienced individual who can care for Alice while she recovers from her knee surgery.

She suffered from a ruptured cruciate and torn meniscus, requiring TPLO, or tibial-plateau-levelling osteotomy, surgery.

According to the BC SPCA, Alice is doing well and on track to a speedy recovery.

‘Ideal candidate’ checklist:

There must be no other dogs or cats in the household

Communication is key as there must be regular check-ins with BC SPCA branch staff

Available for veterinary appointments

Long-term foster home means a minimum of 8 weeks

Physical ability to assist a heavy Doberman with movement and bathroom in first days post-surgery

The BC SPCA expressed that they’ve stuggled to find a specialized foster home and need all the help they can get trying to quickly identify prospective placements.

Alice isn’t the only pet looking for special assistance, they are also hoping to find long term placement for a nursing mom with puppies.

To find out more information, email volunteerkelowna@spca.bc.ca or visit the local branch.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico