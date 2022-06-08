AlleyCats adoption: Save a senior

Sandy and Clogdha are both looking for forever homes

A senior “lady” lost not one but two of her best friends recently, which left her without a home.

Sandy is a 12-and-a-half-year-old muted Calico cat whose human was unable to care for her after becoming very ill.

At the same time, her best friend, a Labradoodle, died.

Now, Sandy is looking for a new home that will have the patience for her broken heart.

She doesn’t care for other felines but she could be persuaded to like another dog friend if the right one comes along.

Sandy is available for adoption and is located at the Kelowna Petsmart located on Banks Road or fill out an application online Alleycatsalliance.Org.

Clogdha

The name Cloghda means big energy, who is a friend’s friend and has everlasting love.

And, that is just what Cloghda the cat embodies. She is three and a half years old, a tabby who isn’t fond of other cats but likes small dogs.

Cloghda will meet you at the door so you always feel welcomed home.

She is available for adoption at the Kelowna Petsmart located on Banks Road or fill out an application online Alleycatsalliance.Org.

