Meet Enchante.

Meet Enchante.

AlleyCats: Be an adoption hero

Meet Enchante who is available for adoption in the Okanagan

If you’ve ever wanted to be enchanted and whisked away to a special place then you’ll know exactly how one rescue kitty feels who is currently in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.

The grey tabby is currently in a foster home but is longing for a place of her own, with no other cats and a human to call her own.

Enchante is well-mannered, affectionate and keeps herself clean and tidy.

She isn’t too fond of loud noises or quick movements so a home with no small children is preferred.

Enchante is about four years old and while likes her time to herself is also up for cuddling.

If you think you could be the adoption hero Enchante needs please contact AlleyCats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or via Facebook.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AdoptionCatsOkanagan

Previous story
United Way distributes car seats, baby care packages in Southern Interior

Just Posted

Kelowna General Hospital nurses stand outside the hospital with locked arms in opposition of a more than 1000-person protest against provincial COVID-19 health mandates on Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

Three participants march at Kelowna Pride in 2019. (Kelowna Pride Society)
Kelowna Pride Week postponed to October

A 3,000-hectare control burn on the White Rock Lake wildfire was a success Aug. 30, 2021. (Dyan DeVine - Facebook)
VIDEO: No growth on White Rock Lake wildfire prompts Vernon to rescind evacuation alert

The air quality statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 31 warned residents of smoky skies for two days. Environment Canada urged people to be mindful of the health effects of wildfire smoke and limit time spent outdoors. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Smoky skies bulletin lifted for Kelowna, Vernon; remains in place for South Okanagan