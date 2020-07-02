Softy is available for foster or adoption

AlleyCats desperate to re-home three cats

The non-profit is looking for a forever home for three special cats

Non-profit rescue organization AlleyCats is in desperate need of homes for three cats who are considered to have special needs.

Two of the cats are bonded and are looking to go to a home that can care for both of them.

Softy and Frosty are both Himalayan and were rescued from a breeder situation by AlleyCats, several months ago. The two have an incurable chronic upper respiratory condition and will have to go to a home with no other cats. Softy is considered a six-year-old orange Himalayan. While Frosty is a six-year-old flame point Himalayan.

They both love to be brushed and are litter box trained.

The charity is also looking for a home for a shaded silver Persian who was recently surrendered to AlleyCats by a breeder.

Maya is three-years-old and is considered a ’snuggle bug’. She suffers from allergies and will need medication for them. AlleyCats would like to place Maya in a foster home right away if a forever home cannot be found immediately.

If you are interested in these cats you can contact AlleyCats at 250-462-8195 or by email at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com

READ MORE: AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
In photos and video: Colourful Canada Day parade rolls through Sicamous

Just Posted

COVID-19: Okanagan libraries to reopen for browsing

More than 80,000 items loaned out through curbside pickup program ahead of Phase 3

Okanagan woman wins international nail art competition

Giselle Caballero said the competition helped her through the COVID-19 pandemic

AlleyCats desperate to re-home three cats

The non-profit is looking for a forever home for three special cats

Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

Masks or face coverings are required at all times at the airport

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

The two-vehicle collision took place near Bernie Road on June 26.

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after… Continue reading

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein for years

COLUMN: Library branch presents Virtual Film Club

Summerland branch of Okanagan Regional Library to show next film on July 10

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

Princeton woman finds seven pound mushroom

A Princeton woman, who was walking with family members looking for ladybugs,… Continue reading

More than 50,000 Coronavirus cases reported per day in US

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Most Read