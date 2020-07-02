AlleyCats desperate to re-home three cats

The non-profit is looking for a forever home for three special cats

Softy is available for foster or adoption

Non-profit rescue organization AlleyCats is in desperate need of homes for three cats who are considered to have special needs.

Two of the cats are bonded and are looking to go to a home that can care for both of them.

Softy and Frosty are both Himalayan and were rescued from a breeder situation by AlleyCats, several months ago. The two have an incurable chronic upper respiratory condition and will have to go to a home with no other cats. Softy is considered a six-year-old orange Himalayan. While Frosty is a six-year-old flame point Himalayan.

They both love to be brushed and are litter box trained.

The charity is also looking for a home for a shaded silver Persian who was recently surrendered to AlleyCats by a breeder.

Maya is three-years-old and is considered a ’snuggle bug’. She suffers from allergies and will need medication for them. AlleyCats would like to place Maya in a foster home right away if a forever home cannot be found immediately.

If you are interested in these cats you can contact AlleyCats at 250-462-8195 or by email at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com

