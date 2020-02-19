Softy is available for foster or adoption

I’m single and ready to mingle into my new home.

My name is Softy and I am currently in the care of Alley Cats Alliance.

I am a five-year-old pure-bred Himalayan female cat that is looking for my forever home, however I would really love to go somewhere my handsome brother Frosty could live too.

Both Frosty and I have an upper respiratory condition, which is incurable, so we need to go to a home with no other cats (upper respiratory can only be transferred from cat to cat).

We can still live a wonderful life and provide lots of love.

I used to live with several other dogs and cats, so Frosty and I are well socialized and are friendly despite not being able to live with any other animals anymore.

We have good appetites and don’t require special food. Both of us cats take pride in keeping clean and tidy, including with our litter.

I love to be brushed and will need my nose cleaned everyday as I sneeze a lot.

If you feel like you could offer a foster home to me or my brother or both please contact Alley Cats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com

READ MORE: AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.