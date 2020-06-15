AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet Tygee and Jack who are available for adoption

Tygee and Jack are in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.

We are two peas looking for our forever pod.

While we aren’t from the same litter we are two best friends and are looking for a quiet home to call our own.

We met in an AlleyCats Alliance foster home after we were each abandoned in separate areas of the South Okanagan.

Tygee is friendly and shows her love for her friend Jack with head butts. She helps keep Jack safe, as he is learning to trust people. Tygee is also very affectionate towards people, while Jack is more interested in food.

Both cats are spayed and neutered. Tygee and Jack are about two years old.

AlleyCats Alliance is hoping Tygee and Jack can find a quiet home with mature adults, no kids and no other pets.

If you feel like you could offer a foster home to us please contact Alley Cats at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com

AlleyCats is a registered charity dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation, medical care and adoption to feral and orphaned cats and kittens throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Cats