AlleyCATS Okanagan: Pet of the week

Add a little Spritz and Cider to your summer

Two cats are better than one, Cider and Spritz want you to know that.

These two gals are both about one-year-old and are currently in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.

The shy pair is hoping to find a home together because they are bonded. They love to cuddle and clean one-another. However, when it comes to humans they need someone who has a little patience with them and who will let them get comfortable before they can flourish.

AlleyCats is hoping a forever home is in the books for these two fluff-balls, but if not, then the charity is looking for someone to foster them.

This summer if you like chilling on a patio with a little spritz of cider, then consider adopting these two felines from AlleyCats contact them at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com

AlleyCats is a registered charity dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation, medical care and adoption to feral and orphaned cats and kittens throughout the Okanagan Valley.

