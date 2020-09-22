AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Found wandering by himself in coyote country, Mort was rescued by AlleyCats Alliance sick and starving.
The six-month-old grey kitten was rushed to the vet where he was diagnosed with damaged nasal passages and required medication. The vet affectionately named him, ‘Snorty-Morty’.
However, after a few days, he managed to recover and is ready for his forever home. According to AlleyCats, Mort is a huge snuggle bug and although makes some weird noises when he breathes it is not a medical issue and no other medication is needed.
The little kitten is now smitten for a home, if you think you would have room in your heart for Mort please contact AlleyCats.
Email the non-profit at alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or message them on their Facebook page and give a little love during this time.
AlleyCATS Alliance is a 100 per cent non-profit society dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation, medical care and adoption to feral, orphaned cats and kittens throughout the Okanagan Valley.
