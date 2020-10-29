AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet two lovely felines looking for their forever homes

She’s wild like a tiger but she is willing to be tamed.

The one and a half-year-old feline is in the care of AlleyCats in Penticton and is looking to find a home that will love and care for her.

Aptly named Wild Tiger or WT, she was born feral but does have the potential to be a house cat.

AlleyCats is recommending that her guardian be someone who can give her time and space to become fully comfortable in a home. She has been spayed, tattooed, dewormed and vaccinated.

Roxy is also looking for a forever home, after coming to AlleyCats when she was unable to adjust to her owner’s new partner and new home.

According to AlleyCats, Roxy became stressed out and began striking her family. However, after spending some time in the care of AlleyCats she has adjusted and calmed down.

The nine-year-old cat will need to go to a quiet home where she is the only pet and her adopters need to be patient with how she receives affection.

Roxy has been spayed, tattooed, dewormed and vaccinated.

