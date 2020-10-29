Wild Tiger

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet two lovely felines looking for their forever homes

She’s wild like a tiger but she is willing to be tamed.

The one and a half-year-old feline is in the care of AlleyCats in Penticton and is looking to find a home that will love and care for her.

Aptly named Wild Tiger or WT, she was born feral but does have the potential to be a house cat.

AlleyCats is recommending that her guardian be someone who can give her time and space to become fully comfortable in a home. She has been spayed, tattooed, dewormed and vaccinated.

Roxy

Roxy is also looking for a forever home, after coming to AlleyCats when she was unable to adjust to her owner’s new partner and new home.

According to AlleyCats, Roxy became stressed out and began striking her family. However, after spending some time in the care of AlleyCats she has adjusted and calmed down.

The nine-year-old cat will need to go to a quiet home where she is the only pet and her adopters need to be patient with how she receives affection.

Roxy has been spayed, tattooed, dewormed and vaccinated.

READ MORE: AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seeking to expand Kelowna, West Kelowna child care resources

Just Posted

Image: Dave Ogilvie.
UPDATE: Man rescued in West Kelowna was injured hunting

The incident happened in the Glenrosa area this morning

Four staff members at the Okanagan Men’s Centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 23, 2020. (Adult and Teen Challenge OMC photo)
Four positive COVID-19 cases at Okanagan Men’s Centre

Those affected are staff and have been in isolation since Oct. 23

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna has Canada’s fastest-growing crime rate, most opioid offences per-capita

Greater Kelowna’s violent crime rate skyrocketed nearly 60 per cent

A three-vehicle collision is causing delays on Harvey Avenue near Spall Rd. (Dan Taylor - Capital News)
Update: Four-vehicle collision halts eastbound Harvey Avenue traffic

Incident occured just before 2 p.m. in eastbound lanes

Three Okanagan College Mechanical Engineering students manufactured 3D printed Trick-or-Treat Bowls to aid in a physically-distanced Halloween experience amid COVID-19. (3D Okanagan Facebook)
Trick-or-treating made safer thanks to Okanagan College students’ project

3D-printed Trick-or-Treat Bowls available for sale ahead of Halloween

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Wild Tiger
AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

Meet two lovely felines looking for their forever homes

Highway 97 is closed near Monte Creek due to a vehicle incident Oct. 29. (DriveBC map)
Crash near Monte Creek impacts Highway 97 traffic

Vehicle incident shortly before 1 p.m. Oct. 29

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus companies say they need help to survive COVID-19

Like airlines, motor coaches have lost most of their revenue

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Homes in Summerland have been among the households in Canada to participate in radon testing. (TakeActiononRadon.ca)
Testing finds 38 per cent of Summerland homes have unsafe radon levels

Okanagan community one of 15 involved in national testing program

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

According to 54 years of data from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

Most Read