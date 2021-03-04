AlleyCats Okanagan pet of the week: Take a break with this Kit-Kat

Kit-Kat is looking for a calm home where she is the only pet

A lovely female is looking for someone who is patient and understands independence.

Kit-Kat is a two-and-a-half-year-old tabby cat, who requires someone who can step up and be an adoption hero.

AlleyCats Alliance recently rescued Kit-Kat and wants her future adopters to know that she needs a little patience when it comes to getting to know her.

She must be the only pet in the home and children under 14 years old are not recommended.

According to AlleyCats, Kit-Kat is very independent and keeps to herself. She is getting used to being pet but is still very shy.

She enjoys wet food and playing on her terms.

Those interested in stepping up and becoming this girl’s adoption hero, please contact AlleyCats Alliance at alleycatsadoption@gmail.com.

