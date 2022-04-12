AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Mica and her brother Pransome are looking for a forever home

Meet these two adorable siblings, Mica and her brother Pransome.

These two Himalayan cats are bonded and are looking for a home to call their own.

While Mica can be very shy, Pransome is more outgoing and can get his sister to play, when in the right environment.

They are two and a half years old. As they are shy they would need a quiet home with no young children. They are good with other cats.

Currently, in the care of AlleyCats Alliance, these two felines are very affectionate when given the time to come around.

If you think you could take these two into your home and provide them with love and care, contact AlleyCats to arrange to meet.

