Lilly and her kittens. AlleyCats.

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Meet Lilly and her three kittens who are looking for a forever home

Even kittens can have kittens, and that is just what AlleyCats Alliance is in the midst of dealing with after rescuing a 10 month-old feline and three of her babies.

Lilly is now spayed, but before she came into the care of AlleyCats she had a rough start to life. Now, she is looking for a forever home for herself and one for her kittens.

She loves her three babies and they are bonded, so if someone was able to offer a home to all of them that would be ideal. However, the charity knows that a home that can provide for four cats isn’t easy to come by.

Lilly is shy and isn’t comfortable being pet due to past trauma, but she does love freeze-dried chicken and toys.

The kittens, who are about seven months old, are great around children and love to be played with.

Fang, is a handsome guy who is a lap cat who loves kisses, while his brother Teddy is a total mama’s boy. Their sister, Noodle, is a smuggler who is the best behaved of the bunch.

If you’re interested in adopting one of these sweet cats, please email alleycatsadoption@gmail.com.

AlleyCats is always looking for someone to foster or adopt, especially those who are available to take on a cat that is not fully localized, who may have health issues or an injury that leaves them looking a little different than your average feline.

These adopters are called HEROES. AlleyCats has several felines in their care that are looking for an adoption hero. If you think you could take a cat into your home and provide them with love and care, contact AlleyCats to arrange to meet a kitty.

Most Read