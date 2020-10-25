AlleyCats pet of the week

The snow is falling all around and it’s time to snuggle up somewhere cozy as winter descends on the Okanagan, earlier than usual.

And, what better way to get comfortable than with a snuggle buddy?

There are two felines, in the care of AlleyCats Alliance, looking for their forever homes.

Nyx is a nervous little fellow who is looking for a quiet home where he has lots of space. The four-year-old neutered male came from a hoarding situation and is frightened of loud noises and lots of people.

He isn’t aggressive, but his understanding of humans is complicated. According to AlleyCats, Nyx has been through a lot in his short life and he is deserving of affection and love.

McCleave was a feral cat who came to the non-profit several months ago. He is actually very social, likes pets while he eats and being outdoors.

AlleyCats thinks McCleave would make a terrific barn cat as he lived on the streets for years. He is an eight-year-old, natured black cat who has been dewormed and vaccinated.

If you think you could be an adoption hero and provide a home for either of these boys, contact AlleyCats Alliance.

Cats