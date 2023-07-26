Heidi cat is available for adoption. (AlleyCats)

AlleyCats: Playful feline needs a home

Heidi is 2 years old

Heidi is hoping for a forever home.

She is a two-year-old spayed female currently in the care of AlleyCats Alliance.

Heidi is a typical tabby cat, climbing on top of things to get the best lay of the land. She gets along with other cats and even plays with dogs.

This young lady is also known to do well with older children. So, here is hoping a guardian with a playful home will find her.

If you want to meet Heidi, please contact alleycatsalliance@gmail.com or https://alleycatsalliance.org/.

Diamon Delivery is a proud sponsor of AlleyCats adoption.

