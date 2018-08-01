Americans can learn about overseas voting in Kelowna

Americans and dual-citizens in Kelowna are welcome to attend a pop-up consulate at the end of the month.
The U.S. Consulate General Vancouver will be in Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 31, offering a pop-up consulate for American and dual citizens in the region, with services including:
• accepting passport applications (first-times and renewals)
• accepting Consular Report of Birth Abroad applications
• overseas voting registration in time for the midterm U.S. elections
• citizenship claims (for those unsure of their U.S. citizenship status)
Pop-up consulates throughout B.C. and the Yukon allow the American Citizens Services team to offer the above services to Americans and dual citizens, saving them the time and expense of a trip to Vancouver which we hope is especially helpful for families and senior citizens.
The consulate will offer these services at the Okanagan Regional Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please note that all services require an appointment and a fee. Email VancouverACS@state.gov for appointments and questions.
A consular officer is also available for interviews in advance.

