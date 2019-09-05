Roughly 120 riders took off from their starting positions for the annual MS Bike Okanagan Experience starting at RONA in September 2018. (Carli Berry/Kelowna Capital News)

Annual cycling tour for MS research to be start at new Kelowna location

Funds raised from the MS Bike Okanagan Experience will support multiple sclerosis research

More than one hundred cyclists will unite to ride through the Okanagan region this weekend.

The annual bike tour, presented by Nicola Wealth, aims to raise money for Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS.

Funds raised from the MS Bike Okanagan Experience will support innovative research into the cause, treatment and cure of the disease, according to a news release. The event will also provide valuable services, advocacy and treatment for Canadians affected by MS.

Unlike in years past, the route on both Saturday and Sunday will start at the historic Father Pandosy Mission and make stops at notable viewpoints and local award-winning wineries throughout the ride.

Check-in time is at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

