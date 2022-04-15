Annual Easter dinner coming to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

About 400 meals to be served on April 16 to shelter residents

The annual Easter Dinner is returning to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission this Saturday, benefitting its three shelter locations as well as from their Outreach van.

At the main location at 251 Leon Ave., approximately 400 meals will be served in the decorated dining room, with plates of everything from turkey, to ham, stuffing, gravy, potatoes and dessert.

“Easter brings to mind forgiveness and fresh starts,” said Executive Director Carmen Rempel. “Many who come through our doors need exactly that – a fresh start. Our Easter dinner celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus and the promise of a new day.”

Rempel added that a non-judgemental attitude is “at the heart of our gathering.”

“We invite our residents to embrace a fresh start as they step into a new day.”

MLA Norm Letnick, MP Tracy Gray, and MP Renee Merrifield will be joining volunteers on site to serve the meals.

Supper will be served at noon on April 16.

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s Lakesider Brewing surpasses goal for Ukraine fundraiser

READ MORE: Police dog tracks down loaded firearm in Kelowna

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Charity and DonationsKelowna