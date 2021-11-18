Members of the Joe Rich Fire Rescue pose with donations from the 2020 food bank drive. (Contributed)

Annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue food drive returning in December

Last year’s event saw more than 748 kg of food donated to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue’s annual food bank drive is returning on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., members of the Joe Rich Fire Rescue will be going around the community collecting non-perishable food and cash or cheque donations. Residents are asked to leave their donations on their doorstep, porch or at the end of their driveway.

Donations can also be dropped off at either station 51 (11481 Highway 33 East) or station 52 (6550 Goudie Road), as both fire halls will have bins set up to accept contactless donations.

Last year’s event saw more than 748 kg of food donated to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, along with over $1,600.

