Annual Kettle Valley Santa parade in honour of son lost to fentanyl overdose

A mother has started a holiday parade to raise money for Bridge Youth Services in memory of her son

Santa Clause will be riding his sleigh through Kettle Valley on Dec.11, for the second annual Santa Clause Parade.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature floats and a photo opportunity with Santa at the Kettle Valley Pub afterwards.

The organizers of the event are asking those attending the parade or getting their photo taken with Santa to consider making a donation to Phase II of the Okanagan Youth Recovery House campaign.

Pam Turgeon lost her son Ryan to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016. Since his death, Turgeon has been a passionate advocate on behalf of Moms Stop the Harm and a dedicated donor and fundraiser for the Youth Recovery House campaign.

“We’re so excited about this year’s parade,” says Turgeon. “We will have a lot of fun and raise money for an incredibly important cause. These children are our future and they need to have a safe place to heal.”

The Santa Clause parade was put together by Turgeon and her neighbours last year to foster some cheer for their neighbourhood and are turning the festive affair into an annual fundraising event.

Many of the floats in the parade have contributed $500 to the Okanagan Youth Recovery House campaign.

There are gift baskets available to win at the holiday event with a donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

For further information on the Youth Recovery House campaign visit youthrecoveryhouse.ca.

There will be bins available on site for non-perishable donation items.

