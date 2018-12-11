Another brewery on tap for Kelowna

Wild Ambition Brewery opened last week in Kelowna

Just in time for holiday cheer another brewery has opened in Kelowna.

Wild Ambition Brewery opened Dec. 8 on Appaloosa Road and is pouring three beers on tap.

Dew Point is the brewery’s riff on the modern American IPA.

“We co-ferment this beer with our saison culture and one of our favourite strains of brettanomyces. This brett strain is known for its tropical fruit-forward flavours and is bursting with new world stone fruit, mango, and citrus hop flavours,” said the company’s Facebook page.

Flower market, is a hibiscus sour which is claimed to be a favourite for the holiday season.

“We brewed this beer to show off our sour base while showcasing the citrus and cranberry notes of the hibiscus without either component overpowering the other,” stated Wild Ambition.

The third beer is Imaginal Phase, a rye saison that is available 500 ml bottles or as part of a tasting flight. It is based on a classic saison and is naturally carbonated.

Wild Ambition began making beer back in the early summer to be ready for the opening of their brewery this winter.

