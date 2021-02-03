Apex dummy goes powder snorkeling

People saw the downed ‘skier’ on the mountain’s webcams, weren’t sure if it was a prank - it is

People looking at Apex’s webcams did a double take when the video showed what appeared to be a skier upside down in the snow beside the chairlift. (Facebook / Apex Mountain Resort)

People looking at Apex’s web-cams did a double take this week when the video showed what appeared to be a skier upside down in the snow beside the chairlift.

At the high-speed “Quickdraw Quad Chair,” — 7,200 feet above sea level — is what appears to be a skier upside down in the snow with their legs sticking out and poles and skis beside them.

“It’s a dummy,” said Apex general manager James Shalman. “It’s just our operations crew having some fun.”

The webcam is right at the top of the unload station so it has a great view of the dummy downed skier.

Conditions have been amazing at Apex Mountain, especially today, Feb. 3, said Shalman.

Apex is now offering discounted lift tickets to locals to thank them for their continued support.

“We have launched a shop local campaign this season where locals never have to pay full price,” said Shalman. You can purchase tickets online at apexresort.com.

Discounted full day adult lift tickets are being sold at Visit Penticton visitors centre, Sport Check in Penticton, Costco and you can also pick up an Apex Mountain Power Pass from Freeride Boardshop or Pentagon Boardshop in town.

READ MORE: Free lift tickets to Apex partner mountains suspended because of COVID

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.