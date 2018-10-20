Amanda Farmer prepares 10 varieties of apples for patrons to sample during the second Apple Festival at the Kelowna Craft’s and Farmer’s Market Saturday morning. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Apples the star fruit of the Kelowna farmer’s market

The second annual Apple Festival was held this morning

Okanagan apples were the stars of the show today at the Kelowna Crafter’s and Farmer’s Market.

Back by popular demand, the second annual Apple Festival featured an apple pie contest, face painting, an apple tasting with 10 different apples, apple head creations and more.

New this year was the option to bring in an apple dessert, said market coordinator Frances Callaghan.

“There so many different varieties and it’s the time of year, fall. The crispness of the air makes the apples sweeter and tastier which is why they don’t pick them until the cold snap,” she said.

The market will also have apple crisp and caramel apples for customers.

Last year had 10 pies and the vendors are getting involved this year too.

Pies are judged in three categories, based on texture, appearance and taste. First place gets $100 in market bucks.

“We did this last year and it was such a huge success that we continued on this year,” Callaghan said.

