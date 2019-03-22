AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

The award-winning Ocean Wise AquaVan will splash down at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon on Sunday, March 31.

The AquaVan features interactive displays of British Columbia’s marine life, a 200-litre mobile touch tank that allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates, and the AquaVan team ready to make this educational experience fun for the whole family.

The AqauVan will be at the Okanagan Science Centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 31. Admission to the AquaVan is free. The Science Centre will also be open from 11 to 4 that Sunday, with free admission for members and a suggested $2 per family donation for non-members.

See: Pie for Pi Day in Vernon

“We’re thrilled to have the AquaVan back in Vernon,” said Jim Swingle, Executive Director of the Okanagan Science Centre. “I remember seeing them with my son several years ago and he absolutely loved the experience.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is a charitable non-profit organization. It has been inspiring kids and families with hands-on scientific exhibits, programs, and camps for over 25 years. Our goal is to make science fun and accessible for everyone. To learn more visit www.okscience.ca or call us at 250-545-3644.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true
Next story
Army of support behind Black Press saleswoman battling cancer

Just Posted

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

Black Mountain Cub Crawl returns to Kelowna

Its the 3rd year of the obstacle course fundraiser

No joke: Kelowna’s first zero-waste grocery store to open April 1

Farm Bound Zero Waste has announced its opening date

Kelowna council ready to consider pot shop rezonings

Seven rezoning applications for cannabis retail stores on council’s agenda Monday

UPDATE: Highway 97 now open at Drought Hill

A collision near Peachland has caused a backup in traffic on Highway 97

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

Army of support behind Black Press saleswoman battling cancer

GoFundMe helps empower Sue Folliott’s fight

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Homeless South Okanagan man allegedly doused in ice water while he slept

Community outraged at treatment of well-known homeless community member

Tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Most Read