Are you missing your chicken in Kelowna?

The BC SPCA is caring for a lost chicken at the Kelowna shelter

Why did the chicken cross the road? Besides the obvious answer, to get to the other side, the BC SPCA is actually asking why did a chicken cross Burtch Avenue?

A hen was found wandering the Burtch Avenue area, Tuesday morning.

According to the Kelowna shelter the hen’s feathers are clipped and she cannot fly. The bird most likely belongs to someone in the area, its just unclear who.

If you recognize this chicken please contact the Kelowna BC SPCA at 250-861-7722, as they would like to return her to her owner.

The hen currently is sitting pretty at the shelter.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.