Are you smarter than a donkey? Test your luck at BC SPCA trivia night

This Friday join the BC SPCA for a night of trivia at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club

What do you get if you cross a gold dog with a telephone? A golden receiver.

If you have a knack for answering questions whether it’s a joke or test and you love animals, then this Friday (July 11) the BC SPCA has an event for you.

What better why to show you care about the dogs, cats and small critters at the Kelowna shelter than to participate in Pop-Up Pub Trivia Night with Tremendous Trivia Productions.

RELATED: 13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

Taking place at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, the event will include a taco bar (with vegan options), cash bar for drinks, awesome games, door prizes, and a silent auction.

Tickets are $45 per person or table of eight tickets will be $360. If you don’t have enough teammates to make eight then the BC SPCA will pair you up with other trivia buffs.

Funds raised at this pop-up trivia night will go to support the local vulnerable animals at the Kelowna shelter.

For more information, please email Elise Everest at events@spca.bc.ca.

