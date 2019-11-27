Artwork will be on display at downtown Summerland location

Light Up the Arts begins during the Summerland Festival of Lights on Friday evening

ART EXHIBIT Susan Blomander examines some of the art on display at Season’s Sparkles at the Summerland Community Arts Centre during an earlier holiday art event. This year, artwork will be available at a location on Main Street in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)

By Andrew Mitchell

On Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. on Main Street, the Summerland Arts Council is opening up their pop-up art show to all passersby.

The space for Light Up the Arts has been lent to the organizers by Chris and Elaine Neussler of Purple Hemp Co.

The Neusslers plan to use the location for retail in the coming year.

READ ALSO: Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

READ ALSO: Student artwork on display at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre

On opening night, anyone who stops in will be welcomed with some mulled cider from the Summerland Heritage Cider Company. Customers can shop for unique handcrafted art and gifts.

Subsequently the gift shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday every week leading up to Christmas Eve.

The Summerland Arts Council is happy to have space on Main Street and during the Summerland Festival of Lights on Friday evening, they hope to see many people inside.

For more information about the art show, please visit the Summerland Arts Council’s website at www.summerlandarts.com.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.