Awesome summer season for Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market

Evan the Juggler performing (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)
Tents set up at Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)
Kelowna Kettle Korn stand (Rebecca Willson/Kelowna Capital News)
There and Back Again Farms tent (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)
There and Back Again Farms' purple Brussels sprouts (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)
Little Miss Sew and Sew (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)
Fruits n Blooms fresh produce (Rebecca Willson/ Kelowna Capital News)

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market has had a bustling summer season.

With more than 100 products and craftsmen vendors attending throughout the season, the market has had something for everyone all summer long.

Market organizer Frances Callaghan is delighted by the turnout. She says the farmers had a tough start to the year due to the Okanagan’s cold and rainy spring, but that the weather was their only challenge as they dealt with much lower temperatures and very little wildfire smoke.

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market (Rebecca Willson/Capital News)

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market (Rebecca Willson/Capital News)

The late start has meant that certain crops, like strawberries, have lasted longer into the fall season which is great as the market is able to offer more of a variety to shoppers. There has been an uptick in tourism from overseas after the pandemic this year as well, with travellers stopping by to pick up local food and gifts on their vacations.

Rachel Bussiere with There and Back Again Farms has had a fantastic market season. The farm has been selling its products at the market for four years now and Bussiere loves sharing stories and information about how things come from farms to your table.

“It’s really nice when people are excited about produce,” says Bussiere.

There and Back Again Farms’ most popular items are their purple cauliflower and purple brussels sprouts, fun colourful variations of the well-known veggies.

The last day to check out the market is this Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

