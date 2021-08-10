B.C. award delivered to North Okanagan child care leader

Maven Lane executive director Hollie Henderson has earned the B.C. 2021 Child Care Award of Excellence in the early care and learning leadership category. (Contributed)

Leadership at Maven Lane has caught the attention of the provincial government for outstanding in early child care.

Executive director Hollie Henderson has been awarded the 2021 Child Care Award of Excellence in the Early Care and Learning (ECL) leadership category.

“Time and time again, Hollie has shown exceptional leadership, dedication and perseverance within her role at Maven Lane,” board chairperson Ashley Ortman said. “On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled that Hollie is receiving provincial recognition for her efforts, which have moulded Maven Lane into the society that it is today.”

Henderson has worked with Maven Lane for almost 25 years, the last 12 as executive director, and is grateful for the opportunity to be part of the organization.

“This award is an affirmation of my deep connection and love for the work I am so privileged to do and for my belief in our society’s vision and core values,” Henderson said. “Congratulations to our staff, leadership team and board of directors, it takes the hands of many to achieve our success.”

The government recognizes the outstanding achievements of those who provide or support the delivery of exceptional early care and learning services.

The ECL leadership award “recognizes an ECL professional…that has shown leadership in their community, with families or with underserved or vulnerable communities by encouraging and guiding others, displaying exceptional dedication, collaboration, creativity and vision.”

READ MORE: Vernon school bus driver keeps smiles rolling

READ MORE: Daycare opens in Lavington

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationOkanagan