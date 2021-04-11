Lori Jantz snapped this picture of a fight between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake on Friday. (Lori Jantz photo)

Battle in the sky erupts above South Okanagan lake

Bald eagle and osprey fight mid-air in Osoyoos

When you are out for a walk in the Okanagan, it’s a good idea to carry a camera with you because you never know what you might be able to capture on camera.

For Lori Jantz, she snapped a once in a lifetime picture in the sky when a battle erupted between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake.

The retired professional photographer was out for a walk on Pioneer walkway with a friend on Friday morning when they happened on the commotion happening above them.

“I quite often carry my camera with me on my walks as I like to capture pictures of birds, and anything else that catches my eye.”

They noticed the bald eagle and osprey having a dispute as they were flying over Osoyoos Lake.

“I’m not sure what they were fighting about, but I am thinking it might be that the osprey was protecting its nest.”

With the eagle’s talons fully engaged for battle, the osprey appears to keep higher than the eagle to be able to dive bomb the huge bird.

Jantz said it’s only been the last few months she has been taking pictures of birds.

“I still really enjoy photographing creative portraiture and landscapes. This area is so alive with many bird species, and I am learning more about them every day. Such a beautiful place we live in.”

