metal-forging skills will be on full display for a second year at Blind Tiger Vineyards. Photo: Sound of the Forge

Battle of blacksmiths returns to Lake Country vineyard

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country

A battle of blacksmiths is returning for its second year in Lake Country.

Sound of the Forge is a friendly competition between new and experienced blacksmiths, who come from across Western Canada to Blind Tiger Vineyards to show what they can do with a hammer and an anvil.

Blind Tiger Vineyards called last year’s competition their “busiest weekend ever.”

Each year Sound of the Forge gives competitors a theme to work with. This year — the 50th anniversary of the moon-landing — the theme is “space.” The forgers will be judged based on the creativity, difficulty and quality of their metal creations.

The competition was created by Adam Degenstein. He and Patrick McIvor of Dancing Scot Forge will be among the most advanced blacksmiths competing.

“Between the two of them, they have extensive experience and success competing around the world,” said Kelly MacIntosh, Degenstein’s wife and the coordinater of the event.

The weekend will also feature a metal art gallery and local vendors with hand-crafted creations for sale. People are welcome to watch the action, which starts Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Macintosh at 250-215-0666 or email soundoftheforge@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Lake Country blacksmithing competition makes anvils sing

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Large No Frills meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

Just Posted

Memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens earlier this week

Kelowna to host sustainable food industry summit

Kelowna will soon host a summit on how the food industry can reduce its climate impact

UBC Okanagan professor details local wildfire risks

Associate professor David Scott gives answers for the Okanagan’s wildfire season

Bike Skills Park in Kelowna is set to reopen

Cyclists can test the upgraded jumps on July 23

Kelowna Falcons swept in series finale

Kelowna battled back yet again but fall 11-8 to the Wenatchee AppleSox

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Health: Living longer, a myth?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Monster truck action hits Okanagan

Penticton Speedway hosting two nights of racing and monster truck action

Okanagan man says stem cell therapy changed his life

Darryl Brewer says he went from being immobile with chronic pain to leading an active lifestyle

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read